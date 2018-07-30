Authorities have released the names of one-hundred suspects charged in what’s believed to be the largest mass arrest of drug offenders in the history of West Virginia. Operation “Mountain Justice” began Thursday morning and resulted in more than 300 separate drug offense charges. Investigators with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force spent most of the summer identifying suspects involved in the sale and distribution of controlled substances in Fayette and Nicholas Counties. Four people were arrested in Kanawha County. About 120 law enforcement officers executed the arrest warrants.