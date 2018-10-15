Man who rammed police cruiser on the run

West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint and ramming a Mason County deputy’s cruiser. Officer’s tried to pull 30-year-old Bernard Legg on Millstone Road Saturday when he took off, and minutes later lost control and flipped his vehicle several times. He fled on foot and broke into a home and stole a shotgun and a car, and then he crashed head-on into a deputy’s cruiser. The deputy suffered minor injuries. Legg is still on the run.