Man Faces Charges After He’s Pulled Over in a Hotwired Car

A man is accused of hotwiring a car and making a getaway with several items of clothing with the tags still on, and then giving false identification to police. James Hall of Ashland, KY was pulled over after a call came in to Milton Police about a car traveling on 28 Westbound with a punched ignition. Hall was arrested at Go-Mart for driving suspended, disorderly conduct and obstruction by false identification. Officers are still looking into how the clothing got into the car.