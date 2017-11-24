Lyme Disease Cases Increase

Tick-borne Lyme disease has spread across West Virginia over the past six years with cases reported in 52 of the state’s 55 counties, according to state health officials. Most cases are reported in the northern and eastern panhandles. In an advisory to health care providers, Health Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta wrote that the increase could be from increased reporting or from more ticks infected with the bacteria. Most cases appear between May and September, but ticks have become more active in winter months. 580 cases have been reported so far this year, up from 97 statewide in 2012.