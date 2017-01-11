Loudendale Fire Chief is Killed by his Own Vehicle

The Kanwha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday evening. Metro 911 got a call about a vehicle over a hill at 987 Kirby Hollow Road, in the Loudendale area, and when they got there deputies discovered the vehicle stalled in the driveway and the vehicle accidentally went over the top of the man as he tried to push it and slipped. It turned out to be the chief of the Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department. 67-year old Lewis Franklin Fizer died at the scene. An autopsy is underway, and deputies are taking tips as the accident investigation continues.