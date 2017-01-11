DMV Leader to Stay

West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice says the current commissioner of the state Division of Motor Vehicles will continue in his administration. Pat Reed was first appointed to the post by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in January 2015. She was previously deputy commissioner in the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner and ran a real estate and insurance agency before that. She also was in the state House of Delegates and on the Raleigh County Commission. Justice says she led the effort to expand DMV’s online services and will lead the rollout of self-service kiosks across the state for vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals.