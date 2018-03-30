Leaders Push for Increased Death Benefit for those Killed in the Line of Duty

The families of first responders killed in the line of duty can receive death benefits from the state, and two leaders want to see the families of two Pratt Volunteer firefighters included. If the governor signs a new bill, death benefits are set to increase in June to $100,000. Speaker of the House Tim Armstead and Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper are asking Governor Jim Justice to make the bill retroactive to Jan. 1st of this year to make sure the families of the two Pratt Volunteer Firefighters receive the increased amount.