Lawmakers called into special session to consider impeachment
Governor Jim Justice is calling lawmakers back into special session Tuesday morning to consider a new impeachment article against convicted Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry. The Governor’s proclamation calls for calls for legislators to take up matters relating to the removal of Loughry from the Supreme Court. Legislative interim meetings were already scheduled for next week. Loughry is currently suspended from the bench, and was convicted on eleven federal charges in October.