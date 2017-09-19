KCHA Has a Chance at Petco Grant

The Kanwaha County Humane Association has a chance to win again, through the Petco Foundation. Last year, thanks to two stories written by adopters, KCHA won $10,000 through the Holiday Wishes Come True campaign. Jessie Shafer at the shelter says resources are low and they could use all of the help the community can give. The KCHA has the chance to win a $100,000 grand prize or a grant finalist award ranging from $5000 to $50,000, and anyone who adopted a pet through the shelter can submit a story at petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.