Kanawha County Schools Unveil New Bus Security Cameras

It’s National School Bus Safety Week, and Kanawha County Schools took the opportunity to unveil new security cameras. Buses have been equipped with a new system that records almost every exterior angle and gives drivers an extra set of eyes. The cameras are also meant to catch illegal passing, and could help law enforcement if a child is hit by a vehicle while trying to get on or off the bus. The new system invovles twelve cameras on each bus, and over the next few years each bus in the school system will have it.