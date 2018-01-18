Kanawha County Libraries Want to Keep Bags Out

The Kanawha County Public Library doesn’t want too many bags and backpacks inside the building. A new policy becomes effective February 1, and will limit the number of bags carried in to three, and those bags have to be smaller than 2 feet by 2 feet. And there’s a ban on all bags with wheels, but baby strollers will be okay. The library says in the pamphlets issued, that it’s for the health and safety of everyone at the library, and to ensure safe access to the collections.