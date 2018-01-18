Hurricane Church Renovations Make Progress

A Hurricane church is getting closer to finishing its expansion project. Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church is in the midst of a renovation and expansion project that will bring more than 3 million dollars worth of upgrades, including new classrooms and space for adult and children’s ministries, fitness classes, larger bathrooms, a kitchen renovation, and an elevator to the second floor. The church is on Putnam Avenue in Hurricane and the renovation should be finished early this summer.