K-9 Helps Track Suspected Thief

Kanawha County deputies said a man was taken into custody after being tracked by officers and a K-9 following a break-in at an American Electric Power yard near Nitro. 37-year old Jonathan M. Chuangkrud of Dunbar is facing charges after a security company noticed two white male suspects cutting the lock, breaking in, and rolling a large roll of wire across the road. The K-9 was able to track Chuangkrud, but the second suspect wasn’t located. Chuangkrud was one of four people arrested during drug raids in Kanawha County in March.