Gov Jim Justice is retiring as head coach of the Greenbrier East High School boys basketball team. Williams and Daily news reports Justice feels if chief responsibiltiy is to serve folks in the state. He will miss coaching and mentoring the boys. Justice has been the head coach for the Greenbrier East boys basketball program since the 2010-11 season. Over his six years coaching, he has really made an impac there, including winning his 100th game faster than any other coach at Greenbrier East. Justice will continue to coach the girls basketball team.