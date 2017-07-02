Justice and Medicaid

Governor Justice is thanking West Virginia’s two U.S. senators for protecting Medicaid cuts. Justice wrote letters to Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Democratic Senator Manchin and said holding off the vote on a new healthcare measure was in the best interest of the state. Justice says it would have been “beyond catastrophic” if the 175-thousand West Virginians who benefit from Medicaid expansion lost access to affordable healthcare. A planned vote on a Republican led plan was delayed this week in Washington.