Isaac Resigns from Board of Health

A member of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health has resigned. Brenda Isaac was the president of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health and is the head nurse at Kanawha County Schools. The resignation effects only the Board of Health position. Isaac was a proponent of the now defunct KCHD needle exchange program, and Eyewitness News reported Isaac may have made the announcement to help Democratic Charleston mayoral candidate Amy Goodwin in an upcoming debate on public safety. Isaac denies the accusations and said in a resignation letter that she leaves with sadness and regret, and enjoyed being on the board for the past fifteen years.