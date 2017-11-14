Interim Meetings Focus on Jail System

Interim meetings at the Capitol are focusing on improvements to the safety and efficiency of the jail system. And as part of the discussion, lawmakers have specifically addressed overcrowding of jails and the shortage of correctional officers and support staff. The West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility says it has fast turnover of employees and difficulty retaining officers. WCHS TV reports WV correctional officers are among the lowest paid in the nation. Lawmakers are working toward solutions.