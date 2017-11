The Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office says Chad R. Harding of Harding Funeral Home entered a guilty plea Monday after being accused of making a fraudulent claim to an insurance company. The prosecutor’s office said the fraudulent claims were dealing with pre-paid insurance policies and happened between 2012 and 2015. Harding could face a potential maximum sentence of three to 30 years in prison at the sentencing on Jan. 18, 2018.