Increased Citations Issued in I-64 Construction Zone

More than 240 citations were handed out last week to drivers that were speeding and caught with other violations in the Interstate 64 construction zone between Milton and Hurricane. Officers vowed to step up efforts after three people were killed in the construction zone earlier this month. The speed limit is 55 mph in that zone, and officers have issued dozens of citations for speeds between 59 and 91 mph. Gov. Jim Justice, state and county officials have pledged greater enforcement in the construction zone with more patrols, a reduced speed limit, temporary rumble strips and more signage.