Graduations Start Thursday

There are several graduations happening this week around Kanawha County, including George Washington High at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. St. Albans will hold its graduation that night too at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center. Sissonville graduates Friday evening at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium and Riverside High will hold its graduation that night at the Charleston Civic Center. Nitro, South Charleston, Herbert Hoover, and Capital High School will all hold ceremonies on Saturday.