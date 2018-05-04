Huntington Bar Owner is Recovering After Attack

Friends are rallying in support of a bar owner in Huntington who was robbed and beaten by a former employee. The owner of G.D. Ritzy’s in Huntington has been in the hospital since the attack, after being held at knifepoint and struck several times in the head with a metal object before he was found by a delivery driver. Aaron Ingram turned himself after police convinced him it was a good idea. There is a special bank account coming if you’d like to donate to help the owner – Sid Torlone – and his family pay medical expenses.