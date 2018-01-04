Humanities Council Makes Grants Available

The West Virginia Humanities Council has a Feb. 1, 2018, deadline for three of its grant categories: Major grants, which are awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000; Fellowships of $2,500, which are awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and Minigrants, which are awarded four times a year for projects requesting $1,500 or less. A variety of matching grants are offered by the Humanities Council year-round to nonprofit organizations in West Virginia that support educational programming. Deadlines are Feb. 1, April 1, June 1, and Oct. 1 for projects requesting $1,500 or less. There’s more at www.wvhumanities.org.