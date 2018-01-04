Cold Weather is Ideal for Trout Stocking

Trout stockings are happening this week. Colder weather is ideal for the fish, and even though some trout hatcheries are struggling to meet quotas because of last summer’s drought, early January is the right time to let the fish go in area lakes and rivers. About 47,000 pounds of brook, brown, golden and rainbow trout are being stocked before the end of January, and many of those were added to streams and lakes this week. There are thirty streams and 27 lakes getting more trout this month, according to the Division of Natural Resources.