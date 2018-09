If you’ve got questions about the water settlement checks, a new hotline has been set up to help answer them. Legal Aid of West Virginia is a non-profit law firm, and they’ve got people standing by to answer questions about the simple residential claim settlements. About 200,000 residents and businesses are getting checks totaling about $73 million. The hotline is 1-877-331-4259, or you can go to www.lawv.net/WaterSettlementBenefits