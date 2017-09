Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Manufacturing is moving its West Virginia assembly plant about 20 miles down the road to a former retail distribution center. Hino Motors Manufacturing President Takashi Ono made the announcement Wednesday night. Coldwater Creek closed its nearly 1 million-square-foot distribution center near Mineral Wells in 2014. Hino assembles medium-duty trucks at a 245,000-square foot facility that opened in 2007 in Williamstown.