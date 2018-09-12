Higher Education Commission Continues Work on Funding Formula

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education this week decided to divide itself into three subcommittees to help meet Gov. Jim Justice’s mandate for more progress. West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee is one of three co-chairs of the commission and picked by the governor to lead the meetings. Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert is another co-chair. The commission is working on a new funding formula for higher education. The next meeting of the full commission is 1 p.m. Oct. 2 in Charleston.