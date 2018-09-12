Heavy Rain May be Biggest Concern With Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence’s top winds dipped to 130 mph Tuesday morning, but it remains a Category 4 storm and is expected to approach the most-damaging Category 5 status as it slows and strengthens over very warm ocean water off the coast of North and South Carolina. The storm could linger Thursday, Friday and Saturday over several states including West Virginia. Some places in North Carolina and Virginia could see 10, 20, or 30 inches of rain. Airlines, including American, Southwest, Delta and JetBlue, have begun letting affected passengers change travel plans without the usual fees.