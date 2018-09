The worst of the Hepatitis A outbreak may be over. The health department in Cabell County said the outbreak appears to be two months past its peak. The Gazette-Mail reported the county had 216 confirmed cases and has consistently ranked second statewide behind Kanawha County and its current 644 cases. The frequency of new cases has dropped since June and July. Cabell and Kanawha Counties account for over half of the Hepatitis A cases statewide.