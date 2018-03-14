Hearing Set for Town Center Mall Parking Garage Receivership

The owners of a parking garage and the owners of Town Center Mall have an ongoing dispute, and this week a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the owners of the parking garage. The Gazette-Mail reports the restraining order will prevent the garage owners from spending money outside of its day-to-day operations until Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit rules on whether to place the parking garage into a receivership. A hearing on that question is set for March 28.