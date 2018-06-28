Greenbrier Moves Closer to Sports Betting Start

New York-based Fan Duel has entered into an agreement with the Greenbrier to provide on-site, and mobile sports betting. The resort’s onsite betting will take place at The Casino Club, which is open only to resort guests and event participants, golf and tennis members and Greenbrier Sporting Club members. The Greenbrier is the first West Virginia casino to offer sports betting under the state’s new law. The state Lottery Commission approved sports betting rules last week. The goal is to have sports betting underway by the start of football season in September.