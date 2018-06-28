4th of July Fireworks Info for the Kanawha Valley

Cities are getting ready for fireworks displays next week, and while most of the displays will be on Wednesday, July 4th, a few are planned for the 3rd. Charleston will shoot off fireworks on Tuesday night the 3rd, at Haddad Riverfront Park starting around 9:30. Huntington also plans a fireworks display on the 3rd, along with Wayne behind the Methodist Church. Cities that will wait until July 4th for fireworks include Hurricane, Ripley, Spencer, and Summersville. Point Pleasant will hold its River Regatta at Riverfront Park this Saturday, June 30th.