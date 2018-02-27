Goodwin and Richardson to Face Off at Town Hall Meeting

Two Democratic Charleston mayoral candidates will face off in a Town Hall forum this week. Candidates Amy Goodwin and Andy Richardson will discuss the issues from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1. Goodwin is the former West Virginia tourism commissioner and is the wife of former U.S. attorney Booth Goodwin. Richardson is a Charleston city councilman and was the first commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Employment Programs. The winner of the May 8 primary election will face Republican JB Akers and Independent David Fletcher in the November general election. The town hall will stream on the Eyewitness News website.