Girls Father is Accused of Shooting her Boyfriend

An argument between a boyfriend and a girl’s father led up to a shooting Wednesday night in the 100 block of Blue Creek road. Kanawha County Deputies said the shooting suspect is the father of a girl whose boyfriend came to the house to visit, but she wasn’t home. The girl had obtained a protective order against 32-year old Gilbert Malcomb earlier in the day, and Sgt B-D Humphreys says Malcomb had not been found to be served the papers that day. An argument led the father and Malcomb outside, and the father shot the victim in the street.The investigation is ongoing, and the prosecuting attorney’s office will decide what, if any, charges will be filed.