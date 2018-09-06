Georgia man lead police on high speed chase

A Georgia man is under arrest after leading police on a high-speed chase in Kenova. Twenty-six-year-old Jahrius Whitehead was pulled over for speeding on I-64 when he took off and led police on a pursuit until he crashed his car into a cable barrier. He ran into the woods, and police took him into custody after a short foot pursuit. Officers searched the vehicle and found 18-thousand-dollars’ worth of cocaine, 3-thousand-dollars’ worth of marijuana, and 500-dollars in cash.