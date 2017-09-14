Gee Talks about Challenges to Come

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee is acknowledging the challenges ahead for the state. Gee delivered his fall State of the University address this week and said there are “several interlocking crises” that include economic stagnation, an opiate epidemic, educational disparities and staggering health threats. Gee said WVU must play a key part in solving those problems and focus on three fundamental goals. He pointed to a solid workforce and business climate, finding areas to grow and diversify and drawing roadmaps to get there.