As a result of the recent court settlement, nearly ten-thousand Frontier Communications customers are surfing the web a bit faster. Frontier officials report to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey they have made improvement to increase bandwidth. The settlement in December of 2015 stemmed from customer complaints of download speeds that were nearly four times less than the six mega-byte speed Frontier Communication was promising. Frontier was forced to offer discounted service to more than 27-thousand customers, while spending millions to improve service.