Freedom Industries to Be Auctioned Next Week

The former Freedom Industries site is on the auction block and anyone can show up and place a bid. There will be a minimum amount set, and if no bids meet that amound the Gazette-Mail reports the property will either go to a nonprofit group or the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Net proceeds will go to those who filed a claim in a class action lawsuit after the 2014 chemical spill and water crisis. The auction is set for Thursday, On Dec. 13 at noon. The listing is on the Joe. R. Pyle auction website.