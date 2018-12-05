City Council Member Resigns

A Charleston City Council member who was re-elected to another term last month has resigned. Councilman Rick Burka cites health issues as the reason for the resignation. Mayor Danny Jones said Burka’s leadership helped move Charleston and Kanawha City forward. Burka was scheduled to serve in the next term as well and mayor Jones said he’ll be discussing the future of Ward 18’s representation on city council with Mayor-elect Amy Shuler Goodwin. The resignation is effective immediately.