Four Charged After Police Chase

Four people are in custody after an early morning police chase Monday that started in South Charleston near the Montrose exit off Interstate 64 and ended in Nitro. 30-year old Shawn Kenneth Martin of South Charleston is facing charges and three others who were inside the vehicle were charged with obstructing. An officer on patrol tried to pull over the vehicle for going 78mph in a 60 mph zone and the chase began. Martin was caught behind a mobile home on top of a nearby hill and detained at the South Charleston Police Department headquarters and taken to South Central Regional Jail.