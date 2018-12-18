Former cabinet secretary guilty of embezzling fire dept. funds
The former secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Sixty-four-year-old Clifford Gwinn embezzled nearly 180-thousand-dollars from the fire department between 2013 and 2016. He served as vice president and fiscal officer of the department, and admitted to opening a bank account that only he had access too. Gwinn will spend more than three years behind bars.