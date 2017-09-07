Former Boone School Administrators Plead Guilty to Embezzlement

Two people who used to work for the Boone County school system pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case. Former Boone schools mechanic Tracy Harvey pleading guilty to embezzlement and agreeing to testify against others, and David Bryan Jarrell, who had worked as the school system’s director of transportation, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. State Police previously said the embezzlement involved more than $20,000 and took place over the 2014 to 2017 school years. Eyewitness News reports some invoices from the school system had been altered, according to court records. The money went toward tires, lift kits for personal vehicles, wheels, fuel kits, brakes, brake parts, a motor home windshield and mud flaps.