Flags Lowered to Honor Pratt Firefighters

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper has ordered all West Virginia Flags to be lowered to half-staff on County Properties due to the two tragic deaths of the Pratt Volunteer Firefighters.

According to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission, the flags will remain lowered until the evening of Monday, April 2nd.

A black drape will also be displayed over the entrance of the Courthouse in honor of the fallen firefighters.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Edwards, 46, and Lt. Thomas Craigo, 40, were killed Saturday evening while responding to a triple-fatal crash on Interstate 77. Three other firefighters were injured in the crash.