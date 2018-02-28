Fish Hatchery Slowly Recovers After Floods

At West Virginia’s White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery, starting over hasn’t been easy. It’s been nearly two years since flood waters damaged infrastructure and the trout supply. Most of the physical damage has been repaired, but another year and a half remains before the hatchery can fully resume providing rainbow trout eggs to hatcheries in 14 states. The Gazette-Mail reports the hatchery won’t return to full production until three “year classes” of trout are being kept at the facility and that will likely be 2019.