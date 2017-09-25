Fight Against Opioids

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says progress is being made in the fight against the opioid epidemic but a lot more work is still needed. Sessions spoke at a conference yesterday in Charleston and said the Justice Department’s efforts against drug abuse are working and it’s a war the U.S. can win. He told the group a detection unit has been set up to monitor healthcare fraud and abuse and it appears to be working. Sessions added the program will help figure out if excessive prescriptions are being written.