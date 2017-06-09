Fight Against Drug Abuse

A new faith-based initiative aims to empower religious groups across West Virginia in the fight against substance abuse. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is going to kick off “Combatting Addiction with Grace” with a conference next week in Parkersburg. It will be followed by similar events continuing through next spring. Morrisey says the faith-based community plays a big part in fighting the drug epidemic. The goal is to form an action plan and ideas of how to combat the drug epidemic.