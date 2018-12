The father of the man rescued this week from a Raleigh County coal mine is serving prison time for a long list of break-ins and thefts from mine sites. Forty-three-year-old Brandon Beverly has been serving time at the Parkersburg Correctional Center since 2016. Twenty-one-year-old Cody Beverly is one of four people rescued from Elk Run Coal’s Rock House Powellton mine, near Clear Creek. All four are under criminal investigation.