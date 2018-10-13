Executive Air fined $20,000 for storing hazardous waste

Executive Air Terminal has been fined 20-thousand-dollars and placed on corporate probation for three years for storing hazardous waste without a proper permit. The company’s President, Brian Miller, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay a five-thousand-dollar fine. Special agents found nearly 40-drums filled with hazardous waste material. Executive Air had provided fueling and other services for private and commercial aircraft at Yeager Airport. That contract was terminated earlier this year.