Equifax Breach Affects Nearly A Quarter Million West Virginians

West Virginia’s attorney general says more than 730,000 consumers in the state could be affected by the data breach at the credit reporting company Equifax. Atlanta-based Equifax says “criminals” exploited a U.S. website application to access the files of 143 million Americans between mid-May and July of this year. Personal data that could be used to commit identity theft — Social Security numbers, birthdates, address histories, legal names — was obtained. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Equifax has advised that 730,119 West Virginians’ information was exposed. He says consumers should watch their bank and credit card accounts for unauthorized charges, monitor credit reports, strengthen passwords where needed and be cautious with any unsolicited emails, calls or other attempts to gain further personal information. Equifax established a website https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com to notify consumers.