Mold problems are hampering flood cleanup efforts for Kanawha County EMS crews. They’re still without their Clendenin building because of mold, and WCHS TV reports that’s despite the fact that the building was stripped of mold twice. It keeps coming back. The building has to be as sterile as possible to keep medical equipment inside. It will take at least $30,000 to get the downtown building in shape to re-open.