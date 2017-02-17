Charleston is Part of New DEA Drug Awareness Initiative

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration announced this week that the Charleston to Huntington area is the next to be a part of a ground breaking initiative. The program is called the 360 strategy. Its purpose is to help cities dealing with the heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemic and the violent crimes that are associated with it. The new strategy focuses on integrating law enforcement, diversion control, education and prevention and community outreach. It all starts by working to change attitudes through community outreach by partnering with medical professionals and members of the education community to educate on the dangers of drug misuse and heroin abuse. The organization will also work to more clearly communicate with drug manufacturers, doctors and pharmacists to increase awareness of the drug issues in the area.